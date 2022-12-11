Lumding Firing Incident: 2 Contract Killers of Bihar Arrested

The Lumding Police on Sunday arrested two contract killers of Bihar in connection to the firing of a former railway employee.

According to reports, the two contract killers had fired upon the former railway employee Tarun Chakrabarty for Rs 2 lakhs on Friday night.

The two contract killers are Saheb Rajak and Mohan Kumar.

Apart from the duo, four more accused have been arrested in connection to the firing incident.

The arrested persons are Anil Malakar, Bulti Chakrabarty, the sister-in-law of Tarun Chakrabarty, another accused Deepak Biswas of Mayong and Ajay Barman of Chandrapur.

Notably, the incident took place as a result of an illegal affair.

It may be mentioned that, Tarun Chakrabarty sustained serious bullet injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on him at Simolutula area on Friday night.

The bike-borne miscreants shot two rounds of bullets on Chakrabarty.

He sustained injuries on his head and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Lumding Railway hospital.