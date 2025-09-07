Lumding Journalist Brutally Attacked at Midnight, Names "MLA's Goons" in FIR

In yet another heinous incident, a journalist from Assam's Hojai district was brutally attacked late on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Sujit Sarkar, a local reporter from Lumding in Hojai. In regard to the incident, Sujit has filed an FIR alleging a violent assault and robbery by a group of nearly 20 miscreants, whom he described as “Lumding MLA’s goons.”

According to the FIR lodged at the Lumding Police Station, the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when Sarkar, also known as Hari Pada Sarkar, was returning home after work. “I was suddenly attacked by a group of antisocial elements comprising Vineet Malakar, Raju Chakraborty (alias Raju Vai of New Colony), Biswajit Karmakar, Amit Goswami, Rohit Chowdhury, and about 20 others, in front of the Lumding Railway Institute,” Sarkar wrote in his complaint.

He alleged that the attackers brutally assaulted him with wooden planks and iron rods, thereby causing grievous injuries. Sarkar further claimed that the gang looted his gold chain, broke his motorcycle, and took away his official mobile phone, purse, and Press ID Card. Shockingly, he also stated that the assailants “forcibly poured alcohol mixed with some tablet into my mouth.”

Several witnesses including Gautam Purakayastha, Rakesh Nag, Koushik Dutta, and Arijit Das reportedly saw the assault. Police later arrived at the spot, rescued Sarkar, and rushed him to Lumding Civil Hospital. However, despite his condition, he was discharged with instructions to seek advanced treatment in Guwahati.

In his FIR, Sarkar expressed deep concern for his safety, alleging that police officers themselves admitted the attackers were “extremely dangerous” and linked to the Lumding MLA. “They advised me to move to Guwahati for my safety, as they could not ensure round-the-clock protection during my treatment,” he added.

Sarkar has urged the authorities to register a case against the named individuals and their unidentified associates for criminal assault, grievous hurt, robbery, intimidation, and other cognizable offences. He also urged the police to take necessary legal action against them.

The assault has been strongly condemned by the Lumding Press Club as well as local citizens, who have demanded strict action against the culprits and better security for journalists in the region.