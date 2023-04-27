Magistrate Tridip Bhattacharya Appears in Court Over ADO Scam Case.

Magistrate Tridip Bhattacharya appeared before the special judge’s court to testify in the massive Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) ADO scam case on Thursday. Bhattacharya earlier recorded the testimonies of several accused including one state witness Biniti Rinjha in the said ADO scam case at the special judge’s court.
Notably, the special court is conducting daily hearings in the case and the deposition process is almost over. The only testimony that is yet to be accepted is that of the investigating officer, which is expected to begin this week.
Earlier on March 24, the Gauhati High court granted the bail plea of Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).
On December last year, one of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das admitted to having paid Rs 50,000 as bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment.
However, he did not get the post after which he filed a case at the Bhangagarh Police Station against the other candidate, Mrigen Haloi and asked for appropriate action against him.