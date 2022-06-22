Maharashtra Pol Crisis: Sushmita Dev Asks not to Distract Assam CM from Flood Crisis

In a recent update to the Assam floods situation, there was no respite for people across the flood-hit areas, especially in the western and southern parts of Assam though much of the northeast had an almost rainless day on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people died in the last 24 hours taking the flood-and-landslip death toll from April to 88.

An ASDMA spokesperson said that so far, 53.94 lakh people have been affected in 31 districts across 5,123 villages, and crops in 108,030.98 hectares have been damaged. While in Kaziranga National Park, the water level receded marginally.

