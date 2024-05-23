Major Financial Scam Unveiled at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Jorhat

In a shocking turn of events, a significant financial scam has surfaced at the Madhapur branch of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Jorhat, leading to the suspension of two key officials.
Branch Manager Prashanta Bora and Assistant Manager Priyangshu Pallab Gogoi have been suspended following allegations of their involvement in a multi-crore rupee fraud.
The alleged scam has prompted immediate action, with the bank's treasurer, Satyajit Chalihah, being replaced. A specialized team from Assam Gramin Bank’s headquarters has been dispatched to Madhapur to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
Despite the gravity of the allegations, the bank has remained tight-lipped, with no official statements released regarding the ongoing inquiry or the nature of the financial discrepancies.