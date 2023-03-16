Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department wherein various police officers were transferred.

Full list below -

Golaghat Superintendent of Police (SP), Ramandeep Kaur has been transferred and has been replaced by Pushkin Jain. It is to be mentioned that Pushkin Jain was formerly the SP of Sadiya.

CID (Zonal-III) SP Jayshree Khercha has been transferred and has been posted as Commandant of 1st Assam Police Task Force (APTF) Battalion.

Crime Branch SP Shantanu Sarmah Pathak has been transferred and posted as Commandant of 23rd AP (IR) Battalion in Karbi Anglong.

Imdad Ali has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati, while DCP Subhasis Baruah has been transferred to Ulubari headquarters as Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP).

1st APTF Battalion Commandant, Mrinal Deka has been appointed as the new SP of Sadiya.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Asif Ahmed has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of the Guwahati Traffic Police, while, former Guwahati ADCP Kalyan Kumar Pathak has been posted as ASP of Kamrup district.