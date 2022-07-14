Major Sex Racket Busted In Assam's Digboi, 10 Held Including Women, Minors

A major sex racket was busted in Digboi under Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday night.

As many as 10 persons including three women and four minors were detained in connection to it.

Five of the detainees have been identified as Vijay Shankar Agarwal (45) of Konsa (Arunachal Pradesh), Amsar Ali (20) of Ledu (Assam), Adab Ansari (24) of Margherita (Assam), Arif Shah (20) of Ledu (Assam) Jalaluddin Talukdar (40) of Konsa Upper Market (Arunachal Pradesh).

According to reports, the racket was being operated from a hotel cum restaurant ‘Digboi Tourist Lodge’.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel at around 2 am on Wednesday night and busted the racket.

Reportedly, one of the minor girls who was reported to be missing for the last couple of days was traced by the police after a missing complaint was lodged by her parents.

Police had caught the minor girl in a compromising position with one of the accused in a room inside the hotel.

Meanwhile, the hotel owner, identified as Pankaj Baruah, and his employee Ajay Munda was taken into custody.

The manager of the hotel, namely Hari Sharma, however managed to escape, police informed.

Further investigation is underway.