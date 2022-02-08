Major Shakeup In Several Administrative Posts Of Assam Govt

The government of Assam on Tuesday announced a shakeup in several administrative posts of the state in separate official notifications.

In an order dated February 8, the Department of Personnel (A) announced three changes. ACS Rita Gogoi, Joint Secretary to the government of Assam, Secondary Education Department was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the state government’s department of Administrative Reforms and Training and Pensions and Public Grievances.

The order also mentioned that ACS Naranarayan Nath, Nalbari District Development Commissioner was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the government’s Secondary Education Department in addition to being appointed as the Secretary of Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

Further, ACS Suranjana Senapati, Deputy Secretary, Secondary Education Department, and Secretary of SEBA, was relived from her charge as SEBA Secretary, the order stated.

In a separate order from the government of Assam’s Home (A) Department on Tuesday, IPS Muksesh Agarwal was transferred from his role as Special Director General of Border Police in Assam with additional charge of Special Director General of Police-cum-Director, Dire and Emergency Services and was posted substantively as Director General Civil Defence and Commandant General Home Guards in the state.

He will be taking over charge against the existing vacancy. He will also be allowed to hold the additional charge of Director General of Police-cum-Director, Fire and Emergency Services, until further orders, the notification added.

It further mentioned that IPS G P Singh, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, and Vigilance and Anti Corruption, was promoted to Higher Administrative Grade + (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-II in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from February 1, 2022 and was substantively posted as Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Assam in HAG+.

He will also be allowed to hold the additional charge of Special Director General of Police (Border) in Assam and Special Director General of Police (V&AC) until further orders, it added.