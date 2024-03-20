Major Terrorist Plot Foiled: Top ISIS Leaders Apprehended in Assam's Dhubri

Haris Farooqi, hailing from Chakrata, Dehradun, is identified as the head of ISIS in India, while his associate Anurag Singh, originally from Diwana, Panipat, converted to Islam, and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both individuals are described as highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India, involved in various nefarious activities including recruitment, terror funding, and plotting terror acts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across India.