Majuli By-Elections: BJP to Announce Candidate Name on Feb 13-14

The BJP will announce its candidate name for the prestigious Majuli seat either on February 13 or 14.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

Earlier, Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar legislator, Akhil Gogoi had announced that his party will support the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) in the upcoming by-polls for the Majuli Assembly constituency.

By-elections in Majuli will be held on March 7. While, the last date of filing of nominations is February 17.

Meanwhile, counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The Majuli seat was lying vacant after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted in the Modi cabinet last year.

The by-elections were supposed to be held last year but since Sonowal had not resigned till the announcement of the by-elections in five other constituencies, it was pending.