Majuli By-polls Results: BJP’s Bhuban Gam Leading in Early Trends

As the counting begins for Majuli by-polls, all eyes are on the ruling BJP candidate Bhuban Gam as he is leading in 12162 votes against Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Chittaranjan Basumatary.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Thursday and the final result will be out after 15th rounds of counting.

Political observers believe it to be an easy ride for the BJP nominee Bhuban Gam.

The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27.

The former Chief Minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from the Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

According to Election Commission reports, Chittaranjan Basumatary received 6525 votes while Bhaity Richong of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist received 477 votes as on 10.40 AM.

