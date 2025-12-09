Majuli Sees Surge in Foreign Tourists; Sattras Come Alive With Cultural Splendour

Majuli, the world’s largest river island and Assam’s spiritual heartland, is witnessing an exceptional surge in domestic and international tourists this season. Visitors from France, Germany, Austria, England, the United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia and several other countries are flocking to the island’s historic sattras, turning its cultural hubs into vibrant global meeting points.

Mask Culture Mesmerises Global Audience

At the iconic Samaguri Sattra, tourists were deeply moved by the island’s world-famous mask-making tradition. They watched the intricate process of mask craftsmanship and later enjoyed the captivating Mukha Bhaona, a traditional theatrical performance that left the audience spellbound.

A group of foreign visitors described the experience as “profound and unforgettable,” overwhelmed by the artistry and devotion embedded in every performance.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Hemchandra Goswami, a renowned mask artist, said the footfall this year has risen significantly compared to previous seasons. “The arts created by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva have an enduring power. They attract everyone—because true art has the ability to delight the soul,” he said.

Sattriya Culture Shines at Uttar Kamalabari Sattra

The historic Kamalabari Sattra is also witnessing heavy tourist turnout, with hundreds visiting daily to explore the grandeur of Sattriya culture. Tourists watched traditional Gayan-Bayan performances and were visibly moved by the depth and elegance of the sattra’s artistic heritage.

Many were especially enthralled by the cultural showcases held at the open stage built beside the Kirtan Ghar, where performers presented the rich traditions of Majuli with pride and grace.

Majuli’s Natural Charm Only Adds to the Magic

Beyond its sattras, the island’s serene natural landscape, 550-year-old Vaishnavite heritage, and the vibrant food and culture of the Mising community are captivating travellers from across the world.

According to local authorities and cultural practitioners, tourist numbers in Majuli have doubled this year compared to the previous season—a testament to the island’s growing global appeal.

Majuli continues to stand as a living museum of Assamese spirituality, art and tradition—an island where culture breathes, nature heals, and visitors return home mesmerised.