Assam: Negligence or Apathy? Majuli’s Floating Clinic Remains Unrepaired

The Majuli Ferry Medical Service remains inoperative five months after an accident, with no efforts made for its repair, raising concerns over administrative negligence.

As per reports, the floating clinic capsized on October 25, 2024, in Chamaguri, Lower Majuli. While all 11 healthcare workers on board survived, the vessel remains unrecovered and unrepaired. Despite its vital role in providing healthcare services to remote char and chapori areas, the concerned authorities have yet to take action.

According to the locals, officials’ continued inaction has pushed the ferry clinic towards complete deterioration, jeopardizing essential medical services for Majuli’s most vulnerable populations.

