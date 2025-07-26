Majuli Farmers Cry for Help as Drought Deepens; Slam Irrigation Dept’s Inaction

The parched paddy fields in Assam's Majuli, once lush with green during the sowing season, now resemble a cracked and barren landscape. Farmers are in deep distress as a relentless drought has gripped the region, turning the fields into what locals describe as "crisp and lifeless like dried straw."

The widespread crop failure has sparked a wave of anguish among farmers from Kotainahorni to Gayon Gaon.

Despite the worsening situation, the Majuli Irrigation Department remains in a deep slumber, say farmers. Many have voiced their frustration and helplessness as the crucial sowing period of Sawan (July) passes by without the usual agricultural activity.

In the face of the crisis, Deputy Commissioner Ratul Pathak and local MLA Bhuban Gam visited the affected farmlands to assess the condition firsthand. They assured farmers of support, stating that both the district administration and the agriculture department are coordinating efforts to provide emergency relief, including water pumps and diesel supply.

MLA Bhuban Gam said, “Due to the persistent drought, the irrigation department, district administration, and agriculture officials are taking initiatives to ensure water supply in areas facing an acute crisis. I believe this initiative will bring some relief to our farmers.”

However, the Irrigation Department, despite having over 50 employees and engineers posted in Majuli, has failed to act. Sources reveal that although there are 95 solar-powered pump schemes officially in place, most of them are non-functional. While farmers continue to suffer, officials from the department remain confined to office premises, offering no ground-level support.

The district administration and agriculture department have stepped in to fill the vacuum, supplying water pumps and diesel to several affected locations. But farmers say this is not enough unless the irrigation infrastructure is revived and permanent solutions are implemented.

"This is the time when our fields should be green with sprouting rice," said one farmer, "but all we see are dry, cracked lands. The irrigation department has completely failed us."

With nearly 95% of Majuli's population dependent on agriculture, the ongoing drought and the apathy of key departments threaten to deepen the crisis further. Farmers have made an urgent appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure immediate action to save their livelihoods.

A local farmer expressed deep concern, stating, “We are reeling under an apathetic situation. If the irrigation department had installed solar pumps in the fields, our paddy fields would have been green by now. We've lost hope and don't feel like living anymore, as we are completely dependent on agriculture. We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and provide proper irrigation facilities here.”

Another resident added, “The irrigation facilities that are desperately needed here have not been provided. While the district administration has made some arrangements for water, no personnel from the irrigation department have visited the affected areas so far. They should come and carry out field duties.”