Make ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Tax-Free: Gaurav Gogoi Appeals to Assam CM

In a heartfelt appeal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Gaurav Gogoi, has requested that Roi Roi Binale—the final cinematic work of Zubeen Garg- be declared tax-free across Assam.

In his official letter dated today, Gogoi highlighted the immense emotional and cultural impact of Garg’s untimely demise last month, stating that the singer’s loss has left Assam “with a profound sense of loss.”

He noted that people across the state continue to honour Garg’s memory and contributions to Assamese music, cinema, and language.

“Zubeen Garg’s legacy goes far beyond music and cinema. Through his work, he championed the Assamese language, inspired generations of artists, and promoted the identity of our state on national platforms,” Gogoi wrote.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is scheduled for release on October 31. The film has already generated tremendous public anticipation, with strong advance ticket bookings across Assam. Gogoi said this overwhelming response reflects the collective desire of the people to celebrate Zubeen’s legacy on the big screen.

Gogoi’s letter emphasised that making the film tax-free would allow more people to experience Garg’s final creative expression and serve as a tribute to his lifelong dedication to Assam’s cultural heritage.

“Such a step would honour Zubeen’s lifelong commitment to elevating Assam’s cultural heritage and ensure that this last artistic contribution is accessible to audiences in every corner of the state,” he stated.

The appeal has been widely appreciated by Zubeen Garg’s fans and admirers, who view Roi Roi Binale as not just a film, but a celebration of the artist’s life and his deep connection with the people of Assam.