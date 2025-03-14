Makhan Phukan Appointed Assam’s First Director of Prosecution

In a major step towards strengthening the justice system, the Assam government has appointed Makhan Phukan as the first-ever Director of Prosecution for the newly established Directorate of Prosecution. His appointment is temporary for four months, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 1,99,100 to Rs 2,24,100, along with allowances.

Alongside Phukan, three officials - Dhanesh Das, Santanu Bhattacharyya, and Manash Haloi - have been appointed as Deputy Directors of Prosecution for a similar tenure of four months. They will receive a pay scale of Rs 1,63,030 to Rs 2,19,090, plus allowances.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significance of the move on platform 'X', stating, "The Assam government has appointed the first-ever director for the newly created Directorate of Prosecution. We are among the first states to have a dedicated prosecution cadre to assist law enforcement and the judiciary in building an impartial and efficient justice delivery mechanism."