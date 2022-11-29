Mamoni Raisom Goswami Remembered on Her Death Anniversary

Noted Assamese writer Indira Goswami, known by her pen name Mamoni Raisom Goswami, has been remembered on her 11th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The Jnanpith Awardee, who died on November 29, 2011, was a celebrated writer of contemporary Indian literature.

Many of her works were translated to English which include The Moth Eaten Howdah of the Tusker, Pages Stained With Blood and The Man from Chinnamasta.

Goswami’s work was also performed on stage and in film. The film Adajya (1996) was based on her novel Dontal Haatir Uiye Khowa Haoda.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to the celebrated writer. He said, “With unique creations Mamoni Raisom Goswami has enriched the vast treasury of Assamese and Indian literature. Her thoughtful and interesting writings are well received among readers. I remember her with deep respect on her death anniversary today.”