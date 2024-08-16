Man Apprehended for Alleged Links With ULFA-I in Assam's Udalguri

Assam

The apprehended person has been identified as Padmalochan Das alias Udgiran Asom.
The Nalbari police, in a coordinated operation with the Kalaigaon police apprehended an individual in suspicion of acting as a linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), sources said on Friday.

The apprehended person has been identified as Padmalochan Das alias Udgiran Asom. As per sources, he was a former leader of the ULFA Coordination Committee.

The police acted on intelligence suggesting that a group from the former ULFA Coordination Committee had arrived in Tangla. Based on this information, Nalbari police intercepted and arrested Padmalochan on the Kalaigaon highway in Udalguri.

