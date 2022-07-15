Man Arrested For Raping Mother Of Two In Assam

A man was arrested in Nagarbera under Assam’s Kamrup district for allegedly raping a mother of two children last Monday.

The incident was reported at Jamlai village.

According to reports, the accused had entered her residence when no one was there. The victim alleged that the accused dragged her into a bush and committed the heinous crime.

The accused, identified as Akkas Ali, was arrested following a complaint by the victim woman at Nagarbera police station.

Ali had fled after the woman lodged the FIR but was nabbed four days after the investigation was initiated at a high level.

On Friday, Ali was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.