Man Held For Attempting to Kill Dog Hanging by its Neck in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Narrating about the incident to Pratidin Time, senior journalist and animal activist Pranab Kumar Gogoi said, “The accused who was standing on the edge of a bridge attempting to kill the dog hanging by neck till his death had threw the animal to the canal, swelled up with the flood water of monsoon rain. The dog’s neck was firmly tied with a rope when the notorious man threw him into the canal water; fortunately, the dog was alive as he could save his life swimming nearer to the slope of the canal. As soon as this disturbing video was received by the President of our NGO, "Animal Welfare People", Gayatri Hazarika, immediately informed O/C Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station with details of place of occurrence.”