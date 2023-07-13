Man Held For Attempting to Kill Dog Hanging by its Neck in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Prasenjit Deb
A video showing a dog being hanged by a person atop a bridge in Kumarinchiga, Konwar Handique Gaon, Dibrugarh, has appeared on social media sites in a truly upsetting act of animal cruelty.
Based on a complaint lodged by Animal Welfare People (AWP), the person was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Wednesday after being accused of trying to kill a dog that was dangling by its neck from the edge of a bridge.
Narrating about the incident to Pratidin Time, senior journalist and animal activist Pranab Kumar Gogoi said, “The accused who was standing on the edge of a bridge attempting to kill the dog hanging by neck till his death had threw the animal to the canal, swelled up with the flood water of monsoon rain. The dog’s neck was firmly tied with a rope when the notorious man threw him into the canal water; fortunately, the dog was alive as he could save his life swimming nearer to the slope of the canal. As soon as this disturbing video was received by the President of our NGO, "Animal Welfare People", Gayatri Hazarika, immediately informed O/C Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station with details of place of occurrence.”
Gogoi appreciating Dibrugarh police’s proactive approach said that the police were very much apprehensive about the seriousness of the crime committed, a strong contingent of police officials comprising former DSP Dibrugarh Pallavi Mazumdar, Present ASP Papori Chetia, OC Dibrugarh Raju Chetry, OC Borboruah SI Suman Ch. Saha took immediate steps and swung into action. As a result of which, Borbaruah Police, immediately arrested the culprit and rescued the dog alive.
“FIR has been filled by Animal Welfare People at Dibrugarh Police Station. The actual place of occurrence, where the incident took place was Kumanchiga, Konwar Handique Gaon, near Kapil Store, near LP School, RCC bridge Dibrugarh,” added Gogoi.