Man Held For Fratricide In Assam's Digboi

A case of fratricide has come to fore once again in Assam wherein a man was bludgeoned to death by his own elder brother in Digboi under Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported from Bogapani tea estate on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as one Ilias Orang.

Sources said that the murder was done due to a family conflict.

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Lukas Orang, has been arrested by local police and a case was registered against him.

Recently, a man was allegedly killed by his own brother over a land dispute in Udalguri under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

The incident was reported from Bhutuniduba village.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Asgar Ali (52), was killed by his elder brother due to a long-standing dispute related to their property.

Following the incident, local police apprehended the accused brother, Akbar Ali, and his wife in connection to the incident.