Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Assam's Dibrugarh

Another incident of man-animal conflict has come to fore wherein a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Namsang tea estate near Naharkatia town.

Sources said that deceased was identified as one Bandhan Orang.

It is suspected that the wild tusker might have strayed into the tea estate in search of food.

Unfortunately, the victim was confronted by the wild elephant and attacked.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and recovered the deceased’s body for post-mortem.

Last month, as many as three people were killed in an elephant attack in Assam’s Udalguri district.

According to reports, the incident took place last night at Mazbat along the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh state border.

Locals said that a herd of wild tuskers ran rampage in the area last night. They caused damages to several houses, while demolishing plantations.