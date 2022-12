A case of patricide has come to fore at Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the accused son allegedly bludgeoned his father to death due to a family feud.

The incident was reported at Geleki in Nazira.

The deceased father and his son have been identified as Pradip Duwarah and Ananta Duwarah respectively.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and arrested the accused son.

A case under relevant sections has also been registered against him.