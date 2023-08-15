Man Strangled to Death By Wife, Her Lover in Assam’s Mariani

In a shocking incident, a man was strangled to death by his wife and her lover in Assam’s Mariani, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the woman with the help of his lover, Pranjit, strangled the victim, identified as Babul Chetia, to death.
This is a developing story.
Last month, A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband using a ‘gamosa’ at Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district.
It was alleged that the man allegedly strangled his wife, identified as one Pompi Saikia, using a ‘gamosa’ and fled the area. The incident was reported from Bheloguri village located in Doboka sub-division.
The lifeless body of the woman was found lying inside their residence with the ‘gamosa’ wrapped around her neck. The accused husband was identified as Pabitra Saikia.
Meanwhile, Doboka police reached the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.