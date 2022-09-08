Man Trampled To Death By Wild Jumbo In Assam's Tamulpur

A middle-aged man was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan international border on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as one Nan Tima Bando. He was attacked by the jumbo while he was on his way to the jungle.

Earlier last month, three people were killed in an elephant attack in Assam’s Udalguri district .

According to reports, the incident took place at Mazbat along the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh state border.

Locals said that a herd of wild tuskers ran rampage in the area and caused damages to several houses, while demolishing plantations.

Meanwhile, the deceased were said to be from the same family. They have been identified as Nabin Basumatary, Yamini Basumatary and Hadanshwa Basumatary.