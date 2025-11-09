Manas National Park Sees a Steady Rise in Tiger Sightings, Delights Tourists

The tiger population at Manas National Park is steadily increasing, bringing thrill and excitement to visitors. Recently, tourists were treated to a rare and mesmerising sight—a majestic tiger roaming freely in the park.

The large Bengal tiger, captured on a tourist’s camera, was spotted in the Bansbari Range, captivating onlookers with its powerful presence and graceful movements. Visitors were left awe-struck as they watched the apex predator traverse its natural habitat, a moment many described as unforgettable.

Park authorities note that tourists visiting Manas now frequently have the fortune of witnessing tigers in the wild, reflecting both the success of conservation efforts and the thriving ecosystem of this UNESCO World Heritage site. Wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike consider such encounters the highlight of their visit.

The increasing tiger population not only enhances the park’s ecological balance but also reinforces Manas National Park’s reputation as one of India’s premier wildlife destinations, where conservation and tourism go hand in hand.