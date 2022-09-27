Manas National Park to Reopen from October 2

The Manas National Park will reopen for tourists from October 2, informed Director Vaibhab C Mathur.

The UNESCO national heritage site was closed during the monsoon on June 5 and will reopen from Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Monday the authorities of The Kaziranga National Park said that it will also re-open for tourist from October 2. This was said by the warden of Wildlife Branch of the Assam Forest Department MK Yadav.

Commenting on Assam CM taking a ride at the Kaziranga National Park with Sadhguru after the slated time, Yadav said that there is no restriction for the Chief Minister from entering inside the park after the slated timing of the park.

Notably, two activists filed a police complaint against CM Sarma, the Sadhguru and state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah claiming they violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 when they entered the national park beyond the scheduled visit time on Saturday.

However, CM Sarma said, “There is no violation. According to wildlife law, the warden can give permission to enter a protected area even at night. No law stops people from entering at night. Yesterday, we had the formal opening of the park for this season and now Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have arrived. Since they have lakhs of followers, this time we expect the tourist season will be very good for Kaziranga.”