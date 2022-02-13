Mandatory Testing At Airports, Railway Stations, Hospitals Withdrawn From Feb 15: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reiterated the state government’s stance on relaxing Covid-19 norms in the state after a considerable improvement in the situation.

Notably, the chief minister on February 7, had announced the government’s decision to lift all restrictions in the state come February 15. The relaxations included lifting night curfew, reopening educational institutions, allowing gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and the likes to function at full capacity.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma added to it, saying that the government will withdraw mandatory Covid-19 testing facilities from airports, railway stations and hospitals.

He further enforced the government’s plans to lift restrictions including night curfew and socio-religious gatherings among other measures that will stand withdrawn with effect from February 15.

A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding that will be released by the government on Monday, the CM added.

CM Sarma tweeted, “#AssamCovidUpdate GoA shall withdraw all #COVID19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, rly stations and hospitals wef Feb 15. Also, all restrictions incl night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14”.