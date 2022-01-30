Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Lauds Assam Government’s Rhino Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Assam Government for its efforts towards rhino conservation in the state in his ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Addressing Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said that the poaching of rhino in the state has declined considerably over the last eight years.

PM Modi said that while there were 37 rhino deaths in 2013, 32 in 2014, the number of rhino killings dropped sharply to 2 in 2020 and 1 in 2021.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Assam for showing the way when it comes to animal conservation through collective efforts.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Prime Minister’s appreciation towards Assam government’s efforts, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that efforts will continue to eliminate the menace of poaching.

“Government of Assam with support of people shall ensure that menace of poaching of our precious icon is completely eliminated,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.