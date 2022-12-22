Manoj Kumar Goswami to Receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its winner for the annual ‘Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022’.

This year Sahitya Akademi award will be presented to popular Assamese storyteller and journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami for his book titled ‘Bhulsatya’.

The book ‘Bhulsatya’ was published in the year 2017 by Bookbell Publishing.

Earlier, Goswami also won ‘Katha Award’.

Some of other popular books written by Goswami are:

Samiran Baruah Ahi Ase

Virus Aru Anyanya

Pasjon Bondhu

Aluminum Anguli

Rajneetir Aliye-Goliye

Meanwhile, other recipients of the awards from Assam are the following: