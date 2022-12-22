Manoj Kumar Goswami to Receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its winner for the annual ‘Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022’.
This year Sahitya Akademi award will be presented to popular Assamese storyteller and journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami for his book titled ‘Bhulsatya’.
The book ‘Bhulsatya’ was published in the year 2017 by Bookbell Publishing.
Earlier, Goswami also won ‘Katha Award’.
Some of other popular books written by Goswami are:
Samiran Baruah Ahi Ase
Virus Aru Anyanya
Pasjon Bondhu
Aluminum Anguli
Rajneetir Aliye-Goliye
Meanwhile, other recipients of the awards from Assam are the following:
Dr Juri Dutta for Translation for her book titled Kacharethi: Araya Nari.
Rashmi Choudhury (Boro poems book).
It may be noted that last year Pori Hiloidari was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021 for her book titled ‘Danti Paror Manuh’.
Indira Boro was conferred the translation award for her work ‘Hirimba’, which is the Bodo translation of the Assamese novel titled ‘Hirimba’.
On the other hand, Sanjib Upadhyaya has also been conferred the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation. He has received the award for the book titled ‘Babu-Chhora’, which is the Nepali translation of Assamese author and journalist Homen Borgohain’s novel ‘Pitra-Putra’.