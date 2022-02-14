Assam

Mariani: 3 Of a Family Killed in Road Accident

Three of a family died after a Tata Sumo and a scooty had a head on collision at Dhodar Ali in Mariani
In a tragic road accident, three of a family died after a Tata Sumo and a scooty had a head on collision at Dhodar Ali in Mariani on Monday.

The Tata Sumo bearing registration number NL 02 T 2114 was on its way to Mokokchung from Dimapur in Nagaland while it hit the scooty bearing registration number AS 03 Z 5886.

The scooty riders’ mother, daughter and son-in-law died on the spot.

Meanwhile, tensed situation prevailed in the area after the accident and locals in Mariani blocked the road and staged protest against the accident.

