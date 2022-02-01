Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Surrenders PSOs

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Tuesday surrendered his PSO. This was announced by the MLA through a letter issued to Director General of Police (DGP), Assam and Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.

The BJP MLA has decided to surrender the PSO on the day of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s birthday.

The Chief Minister urged the MLAs to withdraw the PSOs stating that peace has returned in the state and therefore the MLAs should withdraw their PSO so that it could be utilized in other departments.

It may be mentioned that three PSOs were engaged with MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. He also urged the other MLAs to surrender the PSOs soon.

“Under the strong and able leadership of Hon'ble CM

@himantabiswa Sir and the policies undertaken for ensuring peace and security, today our people are feeling safe. So as a sign of this, from today onwards I have personally decided to surrender my #PSO,” Kurmi wrote in a tweet.

In the letter issued to the Jorhat SP, Kurmi said that peace has returned to the state under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The Chief Minister’s action against crime and criminals in the state has created trust amongst the people of the state,” he added.