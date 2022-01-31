Massive Consignment Of Cannabis Seized At Assam-Tripura Border

Two men were arrested and huge quantities of Cannabis were seized from a truck during a routine search operation at the Assam-Tripura gate on Sunday, Karimganj Police informed.

The search operation was being carried out by the Churaibari Police Watch Post in Assam’s Karimganj on Sunday evening when the truck with registration number ‘TR 01 F 1847’, coming in from Tripura was intercepted.

The police were able to recover around 2,360 kilograms of Cannabis from the truck. The Cannabis is believed to worth close to ₹30 lakhs in the market, incharge of police Niranjan Das said.

Two men identified as Uttam Debnath, the driver and Hiru Dey, the co-pilot, both residents of Tripura were detained by the police. According to the police, the Cannabis was loaded from Chailengta in Tripura’s Dhalai district and was being transported to Guwahati.

Notably, under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directives, Assam Police has waged a war on drugs and narcotic substances in the state.

Congratulating the Assam Police on the massive bust, CM Sarma wrote on Twitter, “#AssamAgainstDrugs A huge consignment of approximately 2,360 kg of ganja has been recovered at Churaibari border of a neighbouring state by @karimganjpolice. Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up”.