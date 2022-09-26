Massive Fire Destroys Property Worth Lakhs in Jorabat

Massive fire destroyed property worth lakhs in Meghalaya’s Ri bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro on Monday.

The incident occurred at a rubber factory in 11 mile of Jorabat.

Fire brigades were sent from Meghalaya and Assam and extinguished the fire.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by mechanical failure however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, shop owners lost property worth Rs. 4 crores in a massive fire broke in Lakhimpur.

As many as 35 shops were gutted in the fire at Harmoti Bazar.

It was suspected that the fire broke out due to inverter short circuit.