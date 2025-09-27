Massive Tai Ahom & Matak Rally Demands ST Recognition

In a growing mobilization for tribal recognition, two major rallies were held today in Assam demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for marginalized communities.

In Shadia, the United Tai Ahom forces held a massive rally, urging the government to recognize the Tai Ahom community as a Scheduled Tribe. Protesters carried banners reading, “Give tribal status to Ahom, it’s our right” and “We need our due rights,” emphasizing long-standing demands for social, economic, and political benefits. Community leaders highlighted that tribal recognition would help preserveTai Ahom culture while ensuring access to education, employment, and development opportunities.

Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts, the Matak Youth-Student Conclave organized a large-scale rally, demanding ST status and other key rights for the Matak community ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Marching through Laluk’s Rajpath, the protesters chanted slogans like, “No ST, No REST, Government of India HAI! HAI! The Government of Assam! HAI! HAI!” signaling the intensity of their demands.

The rally was attended by several leaders, including Arup Baruah, advisor to the Sadou Asom Matak Youth Students’ Conference, and drew widespread participation from the community. In addition to the demonstrations, the conference submitted a 10-point memorandum to the Chief Minister outlining the key demands of the Matak people.

The memorandum called for the grant of tribal status, full autonomy for the community, and the release of the remaining ₹875 crore of the ₹1,000 crore development fund promised to the Matak community. It also urged the government to hold elections to the Autonomous Council without excluding any community members, investigate the death of Assamese national Hiar Amathu Zubeen Garg, address flood issues in Lakhimpur using Scientific method, and ensure a lasting political solution to theULFA issue through peace talks.

Other demands included reserving seats for Matak candidates in government bodies, curbing the free flow of drugs in Lakhimpur, and implementing the Assam Accord to resolve the issue of foreign migrants. The memorandum was formally handed over to district officials, including the Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Circle Officers of Bihapuria revenue circle, and other administrative authorities.

Speaking at the rally, leaders stressed that the Matak community has been seeking recognition and developmental support for decades. “Our demands are not just for today; they are the rights of the Matak people. We seek justice, recognition, and a permanent solution to long-standing issues,” said Arup Baruah.

The massive turnout and organized demonstration highlight the community’s determination to secure constitutional recognition, political representation, and developmental benefits ahead of the state elections. Both rallies reflect a rising push among the communities for recognition and rights, underlining the political and social significance of ST status in the state.