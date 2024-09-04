Massive Tender Corruption In Dept Under Ashok Singhal

The departments under Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal are coming under the scanner one after the other. After the Irrigation department, the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio under him is facing allegations of corruption in handing out contracts against tenders.
On Wednesday, serious allegations surfaced of anomalies in handing out tenders worth over Rs 65 crore (Rs 65,58,18,822) by the Directorate of Municipal Administration under the Housing and Urban Affairs overseen by Singhal.
The Directorate of Municipal Administration had issued tender notice for Legacy Waste Remediation Services or waste management as many as 39 municipal corporations in Assam. Even after receiving numerous applications, the department under Ashok Singhal is accused of overlooking suitable options and handing the contracts on the basis of commission.
A joint venture by Saurabh Aggarwal-led 'Daya Charan & Sons' and 'Call & Fix' was given the tender. Several conditions had been laid in the tender notice for the regeneration of waste dumping grounds through scientific waste management processes. However, Singhal's department is accused of handing the contract to Call & Fix and Daya Charan & Sons by going beyond the prescribed conditions.
According to the pre-defined conditions, "the maximum weight of the non-financial parameters shall in no case exceed 30 per cent". However, Singhal's department waved that off while giving it 80.5 technical marks to hand the contract worth over Rs 65 crore to Call & Fix and Daya Charan & Company allegedly for commission.
The joint venture reportedly flouted several other conditions mentioned in the tender notice; yet managed to secure the contract. One of the conditions mandated submission of proof of experience of work in the field. However, documents accessed by Pratidin Time clearly highlights that Daya Charan & Company lends heavy machinery intended for hire for waste management works, that too in Delhi. This clearly highlights the firm's lack of relevant experience.
It is beyond comprehension how such a company, despite not meeting requisite conditions, managed to land a contract from a Government Department in Assam under Ashok Singhal.