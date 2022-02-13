May 10 Deadline For Full Implementation of 'Mission Basundhara': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked all agencies to their targets for disposing of all applications of 'Mission Basundhara' before May 10, 2022 and make it successful.

With an aim to expedite the progress of Mission Basundhara, the Assam Chief Minister on Saturday evening held a review meeting with all the concerned officials who have been tasked with the implementation of the 'Mission' at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He urged all implementing authorities to consider it as a pious and noble mission.

So far, over 3.2 lakh out of 8.10 lakh online applications which were received on the 'Basundhara' portal have been disposed of by the state agencies, he said.

"After Mission Basundhara-1, the state government will launch Mission Basundhara-2," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also launched an 'Integrity Helpline of the Mission' for lodging grievances, which will enable quick streamlining of various land-related issues of the people.