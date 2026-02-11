Mayong Mourns the Loss of Its Beloved Magician Ranendra Nath

Mayong, the land long associated with legends of magic and mysticism, woke up to a heartbreaking reality this week. There is no Ranendra anymore, no magician who could turn tree leaves into fish or transform rice into flattened rice in the blink of an eye. The 43-year-old illusionist, who had become a living symbol of Mayong's magical heritage, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, leaving behind a void that may never truly be filled.

Ranendra Nath had been battling for his life for nearly a week after suffering serious injuries in a bike accident. The accident occurred shortly after he returned home from performing at the Mayong fair, an event where his presence was almost ritualistic, eagerly awaited by locals and visitors alike. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, plunging the entire region into mourning.

Following the completion of post-mortem formalities at GMCH, his mortal remains will be taken to the house of Raja Mayong, a place closely associated with the region’s mystical traditions and with Ranendra’s own journey as a performer. For years, Raja Mayong's residence had served as a stage where Ranendra mesmerised audiences, keeping alive the centuries-old legacy of the village once known as the “Land of Black Magic.”

For over two decades, Ranendra was more than just a magician; he was Mayong's cultural ambassador. With a simple deck of cards, everyday household items, or even leaves plucked from nearby trees, he would create moments of wonder that left audiences spellbound. His tricks were rooted in traditional folklore yet delivered with a contemporary flair that appealed to modern tourists.

Almost every day, travellers from across India and abroad would flock to Mayong, many making it a point to visit Raja Mayong's house specifically to witness Ranendra’s performance. For them, a trip to Mayong was incomplete without seeing the magician in action. His shows became an integral part of the tourism experience in the region, drawing curious minds from upscale resorts in nearby Pobitora as well.

But Ranendra was not confined to magic alone. He was equally involved in comedy acting and had a deep passion for music. Those who knew him closely describe him as a multi-talented performer whose energy could light up any gathering. On stage, he was a showman. Off stage, he was humble, warm, and deeply connected to his roots.