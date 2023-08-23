Media Orientation Capsule Conducted at Jorhat & Mohanbari Air Force Stations

Air Force Station Jorhat and Air Force Station Mohanbari under Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Media Orientation Capsules for media persons on Tuesday.
The IAF inventory of modern platforms like Rafale, SU-30 MK-I, LCA, C-17, C-130, Chinook, Apache as well as state of the art weapon systems, sensors and Networks makes it is a dominant Air Power entity. The objective of the interaction was to give an insight into IAF operations, especially in Northeast India.
The sessions at both the air force stations were attended by 40 media persons. They were given a brief historical perspective of the IAF and insights into various operational activities covering flying operations by fighters, transport and helicopters.
The role and responsibilities of various Air Force bases under Eastern Air Command was then explained. IAF’s imbibing of modern technology including platforms, sensors, weapons, network and communication systems were also touched upon.
The impetus to ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ was projected through capabilities acquired /developed by adopting indigenization efforts like LCA, ALH, LCH as well as various AD and communication systems.
IAF’s involvement in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions in response to various calamities/crises in general and in North East India in particular were elaborated upon. The event aimed at creating awareness, building understanding and enhancing rapport with the media.
