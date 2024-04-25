Meghalaya Man Arrested With Fake Currency Notes in Assam's Dudhnoi

One person has been apprehended near the Assam-Meghalaya border in Dudhnoi and counterfeit currency has been recovered from his possession, reports said on Thursday.
The apprehended person has been identified as Songsakar Golbin Momin (30), a resident of the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
He was reportedly nabbed by locals of Dudhnoi’s Damra market along with the fake notes while he was purchasing betel nuts. He was then handed over to the local police, reports said.
Three bundles of fake notes of Rs 500 denominations each were recovered from Momin’s possession. The seized fake currency has a value of Rs 1,41,000.