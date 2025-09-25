Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Makes Explosive Remarks on Shyamkanu Mahanta

Assam’s Law and Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has made explosive allegations, claiming that Shyamkanu Mahanta had repeatedly called and messaged him, urging him to visit Singapore in hopes of securing tourism department advertisements. However, He asserted that he flatly refused the requests.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass made a pointed comparison between politicians and cultural icons. He stated, “I have known Zubeen for a long time, and my bond with him was very strong. He helped people without expecting anything in return.”

An MLA helps people mostly for electoral gains, but Zubeen never extended help for political advantage. Zubeen had never shown an active interest in contesting elections, but if he had chosen to, he could have easily garnered lakhs of votes purely on the strength of public support and admiration.

He also emphasised that he had taken the initiative to preserve Zubeen Garg’s legacy in Bajali district by installing the singer’s statue and undertaking several other commemorative works, which was something that no one else had done.

On the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s sudden death, He stressed that the law will take its own course. “No guilty person will be spared, no matter who they are. Both the Assam Government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have already taken a strict stand, and a thorough probe is underway.”