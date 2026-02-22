Assam Netizens React as Govt Gets Bihu Name Wrong

A social media post by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on Sunday evening drew ire from the Assamese community after apparent spelling errors were spotted in a quiz question.

The Ministry shared a quiz asking: “Husari” and “Bihuna” are traditional folk dance forms of which state? The options provided were Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Assam. While the correct answer is Assam, netizens quickly pointed out that the spellings were incorrect.

In Assam, the traditional folk dance performance is called “Husori” (not Husari), and “Bihu” or “Bihu Nach” (not Bihuna). The mistakes drew sharp reactions online, with several users questioning the accuracy of the post.

The quiz post stated: “The state is known to produce some of the best teas in the world. Drop your answer in the comment section. Tag your friends!”

Many users from Assam expressed disappointment, stating that cultural representations from official government handles should be accurate, especially when referring to traditional art forms deeply rooted in regional identity.

Comments such as “What is Bihuna?”, “Correct the mistake,” and “Misrepresenting a region’s traditions can be disrespectful” were widely seen. Some users also asked the Ministry to clarify how such errors occurred in an official post.

As of now, there has been no official clarification from the Ministry regarding the spelling errors.