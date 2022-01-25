Minor Boy Allegedly Molested In Assam's Nagarbera

A minor boy was allegedly molested by a person in Nagarbera in Assam’s Kamrup district.

As per reports, one Ajmal Haque has been accused of molesting the minor boy in Rongapani area.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday evening when the minor boy was out playing. Haque allegedly took him inside his mini-truck and sexually abused him.

Locals said that Haque was involved in such activities earlier also.

One of the locals caught him in the act but Haque managed to flee the spot.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged by the boy’s parents and an investigation has been initiated.

Haque is currently absconding and is yet to be arrested.