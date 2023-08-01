Minor Girl from Assam Falls Prey to Traffickers, Raped in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, a minor girl from Assam was allegedly raped in Gurugram, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to the information received, the minor girl was illegally transported to Gurugram through Delhi luring her of providing a job there.
The girl was allegedly sold to a youth in exchange of Rs 3,000 by a broker, sources said. Further reports said that the broker circle was headed by two women of Assam, namely Puja and Mamoni.
Reportedly, on Monday night, the minor girl was raped she reached the hotel in Gurugram with the youth.
However, the minor girl managed to escape from the hotel and reach out to the Gurugram Police for help. According to the statement of the minor girl, the alleged human trafficking racket has been efficiently continuing the illegal trade since a long time.