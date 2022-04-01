Minor Girl Shoots Self In Assam's Dibrugarh

In a sensational incident, a minor girl in Assam’s Dibrugarh district allegedly shot herself on Friday evening.

The girl (15) is currently admitted in the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in a critical condition.

As per sources, the girl, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, used her father’s licensed pistol to shoot herself. The reason for her taking the extreme step is not known.

The incident occurred in Amolapatty area of the district on Friday evening.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Assam CM Urges Militant Outfits To Join Mainstream After AFSPA Withdrawal