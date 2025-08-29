Mira Borthakur Slams Ashok Singhal Over “Animal” Remark on Congress

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP leader and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal for his controversial remark likening the Congress party to an “animal.”

Goswami said she was deeply disturbed by Singhal’s statement made during a public meeting in Dhekiajuli. “I saw in the news that the minister said he has never seen the ‘animal’ called Congress. It is both sad and shocking that a minister, who has taken an oath under the Constitution, can make such insulting remarks about an opposition party that has led this country since Independence,” she said.

The Congress leader accused Singhal of hiding behind political rhetoric while amassing wealth through questionable means. “Look at his behavior—he has made huge amounts of money, indulged in scams in the name of ‘super suckers,’ and built multiple flats. Just because he is a businessman who has made money does not give him the right to demean a party or its workers,” Goswami charged.

Calling Singhal’s rise in politics “unfortunate for the Assamese people,” Goswami reminded that the minister had, in the past, allegedly insulted Ahom leaders, revered gurus, and the Assamese community. “It is disgraceful that such a bepari (trader) is sitting in Dispur as a minister. This is a matter of shame for Assam,” she said.

In a fiery warning, Goswami said the Congress would not remain silent if such comments were repeated. “This time he compared the Congress to an animal. If tomorrow he compares any other party in the same way, we will stage a dharna right in front of his residence,” she declared.

Urging the people of Assam to take stock of Singhal’s record, Goswami appealed for accountability in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls. “I leave it to the people to decide—will Assam once again hand over Dispur to such people? I want every voter to reflect on that question,” she said.

She also directed a pointed question at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reminding him of his long years in the Congress before joining the BJP. “Let me ask the Chief Minister—if you go back in time, it was the very party you belonged to for years. By that logic, the same minister has likened you too to an animal. What is your stand on that?” Goswami asked.