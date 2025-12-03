Congress Slams Assam Govt Over ₹56,000 Cr Debt After CAG Flags Fiscal Risks

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised serious concerns over Assam’s fiscal health, warning that the state government has reached its borrowing limits. According to the CAG, Assam’s financial position is strained, and the state lacks the capacity to take on additional debt without risking fiscal instability. The report highlights significant gaps between projected and actual receipts, urging the government to prioritise prudent financial management and explore alternative revenue measures instead of further borrowing.

Reacting to the report, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APCC) President Mira Borthakur Goswami criticised the state government’s 2023–24 budget, saying the CAG report labelled its assumptions as “unrealistic and overestimated.” She questioned the use of funds from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), alleging crores were spent on large hoardings instead of fiscal prudence. Borthakur warned that while the government promotes women’s empowerment, the rising state debt could burden citizens in the coming years.

Meanwhile, APCC media department chairman Bedabrata Bora highlighted the state’s low revenue generation. He pointed out that Assam relies heavily on imports, receives minimal royalty from coal and petroleum, and that tea production earnings this year were lower due to a weak market. Bora also noted that out of 50 government departments that were given a loan of Rs18,600.99 CR, many have not submitted utilisation certificates, which could hinder further borrowing.

He further pointed out that the department’s inability to provide records for ₹18,600.99 crore raises serious concerns of potential financial irregularities. “This is not our data; it comes directly from the CAG report,” he emphasised.

He urged citizens to question the Assam Chief Minister on how the government plans to repay the ₹56,000 crore loan within seven years, noting that state assets have been mortgaged to secure the debt. While citizens benefit from government schemes, he stressed, they must also hold the administration accountable for financial transparency. He criticised the government for failing to provide detailed records of how crores of rupees have been spent, calling it misleading and indicative of mismanagement.

Also Read: CAG Flags ‘Unrealistic’ Assam Budget Assumptions, Rs 30,516 Cr Savings Largely Notional