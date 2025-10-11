Deprived For 70 Years, Misings of Laika Launches Protest for permanent rehabilitation

Following the agitations by Moran-Matak and tea garden communities for scheduled tribe recognition, the mising tribe of Laika has now taken to the streets demanding the reinstatement of their homes.

They have been seeking permanent rehabilitation for over 70 years due to their initial displacement after the 1950 Assam earthquake and the subsequent creation of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Hundreds of men and women, displaced over the years due to floods and riverbank erosion, gathered along the banks of the Brahmaputra to press for their long-pending rehabilitation.

The protesters have issued a final warning to the government, threatening a “fierce agitation” if their demands are not met.

one of the ptotestor said “If the government does not take action within 20 days, the Chief Minister and other authorities should be ready to face the consequences”.

Another added, “If we do not get our land back, our only option will be to take shelter in the highlands of Dibru-Saikhowa.”

While 160 Laika families have been reinstated, over 400 families continue to live in harsh and uncertain conditions.

Despite repeated promises from authorities, these families feel betrayed and neglected. Years of waiting have left them frustrated, compelling them to stage this protest as a stern reminder to the administration of their unresolved plight.

