MLA Aminul Islam Arrested for Sedition Over Controversial Remarks on Pulwama and Pahalgam Attacks

Dhing MLA and AIUDF leader Aminul Islam has been arrested by Assam Police on charges of sedition following a series of controversial remarks that have sparked widespread public outrage and political condemnation. An FIR was lodged against him at Dispur Police Station by the Hindu Raksha Dal for his alleged anti-national comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, where Islamic terrorists brutally killed Hindus.

Islam reportedly described the Pahalgam and 2019 Pulwama terror attacks as “government conspiracies,” directly implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He called for an impartial investigation into the incidents, claiming that without transparency, it would appear the central government was involved. Islam emphasised that such a probe should not provoke communal tensions or societal division.

His remarks, widely viewed as inflammatory and baseless, have drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters. He was detained by Nagaon Police from his residence in Dhing and subsequently arrested under sedition charges.