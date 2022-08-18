Mob thrashes criminal to death in Assam's Dhakuakhana

A criminal have succumbed to his injuries after facing the heat of angry loclas at Dhakuakhana in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The criminal identified as Raju Baruah alias Gerejai had escaped from the Dhakuakhana Judicial Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The angry locals caught hold of the criminal near the Kilkili River on Thursday morning and thrashed him. Gerejai was handed over to the police in a very critical condition.

However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Meanwhile, another criminal identified as Xunti Das is currently on the run.

It may be mentioned that the deceased was accused of committing various crimes including rape.